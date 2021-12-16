Street protest sees Line of Duty’s ‘Ted Hastings’ take on Downing Street party claims

Line of Duty’s Ted Hastings has purportedly taken part in a stunt outside New Scotland Yard protesting against the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to investigate allegations Number 10 staff broke Covid rules.

Activism group ‘Led By Donkeys’ shared a five-minute clip of a van pulling up outside the Met Police headquarters before what sounds like AC-12’s Hastings — played by actor Adrian Dunbar — booming from the speakers protesting against the force’s decision not to prosecute.

Led By Donkeys said it would “neither confirm or deny that Adrian Dunbar is a member of our investigations team”, and it remains unclear if the voice in the clip is that of actually Dunbar.

Line of Duty, which is filmed in Northern Ireland, follows an anti-corruption unit, and stars Enniskillen-born Dunbar.

Season six of the BBC drama ended in May, but it seems like Hastings has made a return.

The van, which had a large television attached, hears ‘Hastings’ outline the “evidence” that there was a party inside No 10 and said he “didn’t float up the Lagan in a bubble”.

🚨"Who exactly does the @MetPoliceUK work for ma'am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?" 🚨



(Location: New Scotland Yard. Sound on) pic.twitter.com/IB65bu3qz0 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) December 15, 2021

Addressing the Commissioner of the Met Police, Dame Cressida Rose Dick, the voice begins by saying, “ma’am, I must protest”.

“Last week senior officers who work in this building issued a statement declaring they would not be investigating the unlawful Christmas party held in Downing Street last year,” boomed the voice.

“The statement claimed a criminal enquiry is not possible because there is, quote, ‘an absence of evidence’.

“Correct me if I’m wrong here ma’am, but the whole purpose of a police enquiry is to gather evidence, but because your officers are unwilling to get off their backsides and find it, my team are bringing that evidence direct to Scotland Yard.”

The voice added: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph, led by the wee donkey. Who exactly does the Metropolitan Police work for ma’am? Our citizens or Boris Johnson?”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the force will not be commenting on the video, but provided a previous statement on the Downing Street party allegations.

It outlined that the police service had received a significant amount of correspondence relating to allegations that the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations were breached at gatherings at No 10 Downing Street in November and December 2020.

The spokesperson said: “Based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches of such regulations, the Met will not commence an investigation at this time.

“The Met has had discussions with the Cabinet Office in relation to the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.

"If any evidence is found as a result of that investigation, it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”