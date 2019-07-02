News Britain

Tuesday 2 July 2019

Stowaway dies after fall from jet's landing gear into garden

 

Offerton Road, in Clapham, south London, where the body of a suspected stowaway believed to have fallen from a jet has been found in a garden. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Dean Gray

Police and airline officials say a stowaway fell from the landing gear of a jet as it approached London's Heathrow Airport after a nine-hour flight from Nairobi.

The Metropolitan Police force says the body of an unidentified man was found in a south London garden on Sunday, and it's believed he fell from a plane.

Kenya Airways said yesterday that police traced the body to its Nairobi-London flight. A bag, water and food were discovered in the plane's landing-gear compartment.

Though not common, stowaways have in the past plunged to the streets of London as planes lowered their landing gear.

In September 2012, a 30-year old from Mozambique, Jose Matada, died after falling from the undercarriage of a Heathrow-bound flight from Angola.

