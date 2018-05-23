Stars mourn for Dale Winton on his birthday

TV's 'Supermarket Sweep' star, who died in April, was laid to rest at a church in London yesterday on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

Tony Blackburn, Christopher Biggins, Matt Lucas, Steve Allen, Anthea Turner, Vanessa Feltz, Graeme Souness and Piers Morgan were also seen arriving for the service.

An order of service for the funeral, which was held at One Marylebone, revealed that Walliams gave a reading, as well as former 'EastEnders' star McCutcheon.