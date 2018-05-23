News Britain

Stars mourn for Dale Winton on his birthday

The late Dale Winton.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

David Walliams, Gloria Hunniford and Martine McCutcheon were among the star guests leading mourners at the funeral of Dale Winton.

TV's 'Supermarket Sweep' star, who died in April, was laid to rest at a church in London yesterday on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

Gloria Hunniford arrives. Pic: PA
Tony Blackburn, Christopher Biggins, Matt Lucas, Steve Allen, Anthea Turner, Vanessa Feltz, Graeme Souness and Piers Morgan were also seen arriving for the service.

An order of service for the funeral, which was held at One Marylebone, revealed that Walliams gave a reading, as well as former 'EastEnders' star McCutcheon.

Claire Sweeney and the boy band Blue performed, while comedian Jon Culshaw also gave a tribute.

Walliams described him as "the best company, always outrageous and hilarious".

Television personalities Christopher Biggins and Claire Sweeney arrive at Old Church, One Marylebone Road, London, for the funeral of Dale Winton. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
