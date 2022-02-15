Starmer received death threats after Savile jibe

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer has confirmed he received death threats following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s false claim that he failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

The Labour leader said Mr Johnson’s slur had “fed into” a “right-wing conspiracy theory”, and this had caused “difficulty”.

But he said he would rather not talk about the matter because he did not want his young children to hear “too much” of what may be said about him.

It comes after police launched an investigation into online death threats against the Labour leader in the wake of Mr Johnson’s jibe in the House of Commons.

Asked if he had received such threats following the prime minister’s comments, Mr Starmer said: “Yes. I do not like talking about this because I have got young children.”

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: “It’s very important for me to say that what the Prime Minister said was wrong, it was very wrong. He knew exactly what he was doing.

“There has been a right-wing conspiracy theory for some time that’s a complete fabrication. He fed into that, and that has caused difficulty, but my preference, if I may, is not to talk about that because, as I say, I have got young children and I don’t particularly want them to hear too much of what may or may not be said about me.”

Documents were sent to Scotland Yard by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate last Friday.