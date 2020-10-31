Starmer keen to avoid 'civil war' after Labour suspends Corbyn

Keir Starmer says there is "no reason for a civil war" in the Labour Party after anger from some on the left over Jeremy Corbyn's suspension for his response to a damning anti-Semitism report.

The Labour leader appealed for unity and for an end to "factional fighting" amid fallout from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which found the party broke equality law when Mr Corbyn was in charge.

Mr Corbyn, who led the party until April, was suspended after he refused to fully accept the watchdog's findings and said anti-Semitism had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".

Len McCluskey, the boss of the Unite union, a major financial backer for Labour, warned the move was an "act of grave injustice" that could cause a split and doom the party to defeat.

Mr Starmer told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There is no reason for a civil war, there's no reason to lean inwards, that is not what I want. I want to unite the party - that is the basis on which I ran my leadership campaign."

Mr Starmer said Mr Corbyn and his team "knew exactly" that he would warn that any suggestion the issue had been exaggerated could lead to expulsion.

"I'm deeply disappointed in that response from Jeremy Corbyn, not least because I spoke to him the night before the report to set out how I intended to deal with it," Mr Starmer said.

But Mr Corbyn issued a statement regardless to accuse the media and his political opponents of having overstated the scale of the problem and say "I do not accept all" of the EHRC findings.

The EHRC concluded the party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination and found evidence of "political interference" in the complaints process by then leader Mr Corbyn's office.

Mr Corbyn said he will "strongly contest" the decision to suspend him pending an investigation, which also meant the Islington North MP had the Labour whip removed in parliament.

Mr McCluskey, a key ally of the former leader, said the move was "an act of grave injustice which, if not reversed, will create chaos within the party and in doing so compromise Labour's chances of a general election victory".

"A split party will be doomed to defeat," he said in the aftermath of the suspension.

Yesterday, Mr McCluskey struck a more conciliatory tone, saying it was a "time for some calmness". He told his union members to stay in the Labour Party as they try to resolve the "unjust" suspension.

Outside the union's London headquarters, he told Sky News: "We need the party to be united. Working people out there need us, need a Labour government."

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who has described the suspension as "profoundly wrong", said Mr Starmer was right so say he does not want a civil war in the party.

"Nobody does, but it seems we are drifting towards a hell of a row over use of language, misinterpretation, followed by over-reaction," Mr McDonnell said.

The EHRC report found three breaches of the Equality Act relating to political interference in complaints, failure to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism cases and harassment.

The party has been served with an unlawful act notice and has been given until December 10 to draft an action plan to implement the report's recommendations.

Irish Independent