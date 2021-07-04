Starmer hails by-election win as ‘turning point’ for the UK

Labour party leader Keir Starmer with Kim Leadbeater after she won the Batley and Spen by-election. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Labour leader Keir Starmer has vowed to make his party’s victory in the Batley and Spen by-election a “turning point” for the UK.

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered former constituency MP Jo Cox, squeezed home in the contest by just 323 votes after a bitter and divisive campaign that many had predicted the party would lose.

The result came as a huge relief to Starmer after the party’s damaging loss in the Hartlepool by-election in May, with rumours of a leadership challenge if he had lost Thursday’s contest.

The opposition leader, writing in The Guardian, said holding on to the seat, which has been held by Labour since 1997, was a “sign that the politics of division and dishonesty won’t win out”.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the by-election victory had given the party a “real lift” following a “quite awful” campaign.

Ms Leadbeater’s election followed a campaign marked by accusations of violence and dirty tricks as Labour supporters and left-winger George Galloway’s Workers Party battled for votes in the constituency’s Asian communities.

Praising the new Batley and Spen MP’s “decency, honesty, and integrity”, Mr Starmer said politics had “for too long been dominated by those who want to divide us” and promised that Labour would “bring our communities back together”.

He is due to tour the UK this summer as he looks to “set out Labour’s plan for the recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions said he wanted to “build a more united, fair and secure country” as the UK emerges from its lockdowns, with ministers currently on course to ease social distancing restrictions in England on July 19.

“As we emerge from restrictions, there is now a real opportunity to harness the solidarity and national spirit that we’ve seen over the last year. Lab-

our’s back, and the promise of a better future is back too,” he said.