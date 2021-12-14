A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner’s toddler.

Sixteen-month-old Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died on 22 September 2020 in a West Yorkshire hospital.

Today, a jury at Bradford Crown Court found Savannah Brockhill, 28, guilty of killing the young girl at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Over the seven-week trial, the jury heard how Star died after being subjected to “severe and forceful blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping or kicking to the abdomen” which caused “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” injuries.

The child’s mum, Frankie Smith, was also present in the flat at the time.

She has been convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death, but cleared of murder and manslaughter charges.

Both Brockhill and Smith are set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

