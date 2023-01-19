| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Stalker thought Pussycat Dolls star was his girlfriend, trial told

Ashley Roberts leaves the studios of Global Radio in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Thursday January 5, 2023. Expand
Ashley Roberts arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Outernet London. Picture date: Tuesday November 8, 2022. Expand
Ashley Roberts leaves Global Radio in London. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. Expand

Close

Ashley Roberts leaves the studios of Global Radio in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Thursday January 5, 2023.

Ashley Roberts leaves the studios of Global Radio in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Thursday January 5, 2023.

Ashley Roberts arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Outernet London. Picture date: Tuesday November 8, 2022.

Ashley Roberts arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Outernet London. Picture date: Tuesday November 8, 2022.

Ashley Roberts leaves Global Radio in London. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022.

Ashley Roberts leaves Global Radio in London. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022.

/

Ashley Roberts leaves the studios of Global Radio in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Thursday January 5, 2023.

Henry Vaughan

A stalker who believed Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts was his girlfriend blew her kisses as she left the radio station where she works, a court has heard.

Lewis Langley, 47, is said to have regularly “loitered” outside the building in Leicester Square, central London, where he performed exercise routines including high kicks and running.

Most Watched

Privacy