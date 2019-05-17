Staff member's vintage error costs UK restaurant €4,850

A restaurant has admitted to accidentally serving a £4,500 (€5,150) bottle of red wine to a diner.

Hawksmoor Manchester tweeted it hoped the customer "enjoyed your evening" after they were given the 2001 bottle of Château le Pin Pomerol.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant said the customer ordered a £260 (€300) bottle of the Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001.

She said: "It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage."

The restaurant advised the member of staff who made the error to keep their "chin up", adding "one-off mistakes happen" and "we love you anyway".

Irish Independent