Squatters take over London mansion allegedly linked to Russian oligarch

Squatters have taken over a London mansion allegedly linked to a Russian oligarch amid the war in Ukraine.

Images show a Ukrainian flag hung out a window of the house in Belgrave Square, as well as a sign saying “this property has been liberated”.

Police said they were called to the property at 1am on Monday, and found that “a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows”.

Officers remain at the property, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement later on Monday morning.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show squatters looking out of the property while police gathered on the ground.

The group responsible said it wanted to show “solidarity with Ukraine” by taking over the mansion in a statement.

It said the residence would “serve as a centre for refugee support, for Ukrainians and people of all nations and ethnicities”.

More to follow…