Spy suspect ‘had giant Russian flag displayed in his home’

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks in front of the British embassy in Berlin. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch /REUTERS

A British security guard accused of spying for Moscow is an ex-RAF airman who kept a giant Russian flag on display at his home.

UK ministers were under pressure last night to explain how David Smith (57) was given a job at Britain’s Embassy in Berlin despite keeping a collection of Soviet memorabilia in plain sight as well as objects linked to Moscow-backed rebels in Ukraine.

Mr Smith was arrested at his apartment in Potsdam on Tuesday after a months-long investigation led by MI5 and German security services.

According to London officials, Mr Smith is believed to have offered the Russians a list of persons entering and exiting the embassy.

The information is thought to have been low risk because British agents use aliases when signing in to embassies.

However, Conservative MPs last night questioned whether Mr Smith, who was hired by a private contractor to guard the embassy, had been vetted before taking up the role.

Pictures taken at Mr Smith’s flat yesterday revealed that he kept a giant Russian flag in plain sight through his front window, as well as Soviet military caps. A Russian naval shield lay on the desk, while a toy dog wore the green hat of the Russian Border Guards.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said: “There are clearly questions to be asked over whether the early vetting turned up anything and if not, why not. The vetting is clearly not up to scratch.”

David Smith has been charged under German law with “activity as an agent for a foreign secret service” and remanded in custody. He is unlikely to be extradited to the UK.

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office refused to comment.

