Spray cans found after three killed in London rail tragedy

Three men in their 20s have died after being struck by a train in south London as it was revealed spray cans were found near their bodies.

Three men in their 20s have died after being struck by a train in south London as it was revealed spray cans were found near their bodies.

Police are describing the deaths close to Loughborough Junction station as "unexplained". All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now trying to determine how the three people came to be on the tracks, having been called just before 7.30am yesterday, and were seen taking photographs of graffiti as part of their enquiries. The bodies were found on an elevated section of track with an electric third rail, between Brixton and Denmark Hill.

A British Transport Police spokesman said they were called by Network Rail "following a report of multiple bodies being found". Aerial footage showed two covered bodies on stretchers and a third being tended to by officers in forensic suits.

Trains could be seen slowly passing through the area on an elevated railway, inches from the bodies and members of the emergency services. Sources said the incident could have happened overnight, when freight trains run, as the bodies were not spotted until around 7am. Freight trains carry out a lot of the infrastructure work on Britain's railways, usually overnight when the passenger pathways are clear.

"Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene, however three people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesman added. "Officers remain at the scene where they are working to identify the deceased and inform their families.

"A number of enquiries are also under way to establish the circumstances of how the people came to be on the tracks."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan sent his condolences to the relatives of those found on the tracks.

He said: "My heart goes out to the families of the three people killed at Loughborough Junction station. "City Hall is in close contact with the British Transport Police, who are urgently investigating this incident."

Detective Supt Gary Richardson, from British Transport Police, said: "My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway. My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people. "At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries. I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk