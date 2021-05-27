Spin doctor insisted PM was not fit to lead UK in pandemic

Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at the Portcullis House, in London, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Dominic Cummings’s marathon seven-hour grilling lifted the lid on many of the discussions held in Downing Street over the last 16 months as ministers and officials battled to get on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were three who came in for particular criticism.

- Matt Hancock

The Health Secretary took the brunt of Mr Cummings’ condemnation, as he accused Mr Hancock of “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” by interfering with the test and trace system to hit his “stupid” 100,000 daily target while Boris Johnson was in hospital with coronavirus.

Mr Cummings said the Health Secretary used scientific experts as “shields for himself” and repeatedly lied in meetings.

At one point he said he told the PM “if we don’t fire the Secretary of State (Matt Hancock) and we don’t get the testing in someone else’s hands, we are going to kill people and it will be a catastrophe”.

- Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister was also targeted with the scathing claim that he was not a fit and proper person to lead the country through the rest of the pandemic.

Mr Cummings said his former boss was distracted by his personal life at various times during the pandemic, and that the pair’s relationship had taken a “terrible dive” after the second lockdown in October.

Mr Cummings said that it was “completely crackers” Mr Johnson was in charge and that he ignored scientific advice, saying he would rather see “bodies pile high” than announce a third lockdown.

It was also suggested Mr Johnson had wanted chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty to inject him with the virus on live TV to show it was nothing to be scared of.

- Carrie Symonds

Mr Cummings alleged that when the Prime Minister should have been focusing on the pandemic, Ms Symonds was “going completely crackers” over a story in The Times newspaper.

He said on March 12 last year the Government was consumed with a potential bombing campaign in the Middle East at the request of then US president Donald Trump and a “trivial” story about Mr Johnson, Ms Symonds, and their dog, Dilyn.

He also claimed Ms Symonds tried to change appointments and get her friends jobs.