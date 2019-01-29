Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd vows to fight extradition

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is due in court later today in the latest attempt to fight his extradition to the UK, his representatives have said.

The Briton's lawyer in Georgia, where he had been a fugitive after fleeing the UK, said the 31-year-old was due in court from around 1pm GMT.

Writing on Facebook, Tariel Kakabadze said: "Prosecutor requested Jack Shepherd's urgent extradition according to simplified rules.

"We, Jack Shepherd's defense team are going to fight the request!"

The 31-year-old web designer handed himself in to authorities after months on the run following his conviction for killing Charlotte Brown.

Ms Brown, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, died after plunging into the icy waters of the Thames when Shepherd's boat crashed during a champagne-laden date in December 2015.

Last week, defence lawyers in Georgia said Shepherd should not be extradited because he was warned in a phone call that his life might be in danger if he goes to a UK jail.

The court also heard that Shepherd had alcohol dependency and he wanted to conduct the appeal against his conviction from Georgia.

Charlotte Brown

He surrendered himself at a police station in the nation's capital Tbilisi on Wednesday last week.

