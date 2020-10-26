Special forces retake oil tanker from 'hijackers' after stand-off

Drama: A file image of the Nave Andromeda oil tanker which was involved in the incident off the Isle of Wight yesterday. PHOTO: AP

Special forces last night ended a 10-hour stand-off in the English Channel after a group of Nigerian "hijackers" threatened to kill the crew of an oil tanker bound for the UK.

Troops from the British Special Boat Service (SBS) stormed the Nave Andromeda under cover of darkness and in a nine-minute raid detained seven suspected migrants after they forced the giant vessel to drop anchor 8km off the Isle of Wight.

Last night Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, and Priti Patel, the home secretary, praised police and Armed Forces for bringing the situation under control.

Mr Wallace said: "I commend the hard work of the Armed Forces and police to protect lives and secure the ship. In dark skies, and worsening weather, we should all be grateful for our brave personnel. People are safe tonight thanks to their efforts."

Ms Patel said: "Tonight we are thankful for the quick and decisive action of our police and Armed Forces who were able to bring this situation under control, guaranteeing the safety of all those on board."

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the ship had been "subject to a suspected hijacking" and said: "In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking.

"Armed Forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well," it said.

The Nigerian stowaways are understood to have turned violent after the crew discovered them hiding in the bowels of the 228-metre-long vessel, which had been due to dock in Southampton yesterday.

When the crew attempted to lock the men inside a cabin, they smashed glass and reportedly made threats to kill.

The captain then issued a desperate Mayday call, pleading for help as he feared losing control of the ship, which can carry up to 42,000 tons of crude oil.

He reportedly told an operator that he feared for his life, adding: "I'm trying to keep them calm but please send help." The 22-strong crew retreated to the ship's engine room "citadel", a stronghold designed to keep out pirates, until the SBS finally arrived.

Flashing torches could be seen from land as around 16 special forces troops boarded the vessel at around 7.30pm, with two Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters and two Navy Merlin Mark 4 helicopters joining the operation.

Seven men were detained and brought back to land for questioning after they were met by "overwhelming force".

The crew were all found safe inside the ship's stronghold.

The incident will add to the pressure on Ms Patel who has been attempting to counter a surge of migrants crossing the channel which have hit 7,500 already this year, almost four times the 1,900 in the whole of 2019.

Met Police hostage negotiators were called in to resolve the situation yesterday while helicopters hovered over the ship as it circled erratically in the sea south of Bembridge. HM Coastguard enforced a three-mile exclusion zone around the vessel.

The Nave Andromeda departed Nigeria on October 6 bound for Southampton. Sources in the Liberian shipping registry said authorities believe the stowaways boarded in the port of Lagos though the vessel's rudder trunk, an opening near the ship's hull.

When they were found by the crew, the stowaways had no identity documents.

It is thought they may have hidden on board the vessel for nearly 20 days before being discovered.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: "At 10.04am today (October 25) concerns were raised to police for the welfare of crew on board the Nave Andromeda... approximately six miles off the coast of Bembridge, Isle of Wight. It was reported that a number of stowaways were on board, and they had made verbal threats towards the crew. No one has been reported injured."

Telegraph.co.uk