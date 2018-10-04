Geoff Emerick, who worked as recording engineer for the Beatles for many years and played an important role in the creation of albums such as 'Revolver', 'Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' and other albums has died. He was 72.

Sound engineer instrumental in the Beatles' success is dead

Abbey Road Studios confirmed his death yesterday and vowed to ensure Emerick's legacy lives on at the studio where many of the Beatles' classics were recorded in the 60s.

Colleague William Zabaleta told 'Variety' magazine that Emerick collapsed and died on Tuesday while they were talking on the telephone.

He had suffered from heart problems in recent years.

Giles Martin, son of the band's late producer George Martin called Emerick "one of the finest and most innovative engineers to have graced a recording studio".

