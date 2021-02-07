Sound and fury: chaotic council meeting on Zoom is YouTube sensation

Few parish council meetings in England ever achieve the kind of viewing figures that would turn BBC or indeed RTÉ bosses green with envy.

But Handforth parish council, which is based just outside Manchester, has racked up almost four million views and counting for a YouTube video of its recent planning and environment committee.

An 18-minute highlights video of the meeting - held on Zoom - shows warring councillors trading insults, uttering snobbish barbs and drowning out each other shouting and laughing like hyenas.

Indeed at the start of the clip someone can be heard muttering "f*ck off".

Then another councillor answers her phone, not realising she has left her mic on the Zoom meeting.

In the middle of it all - and valiantly trying to keep the peace - was local government troubleshooter Jackie Weaver, who had to boot three councillors off the call so she could maintain order.

Now she is famous online as the woman ordered to "stop talking" and being told: "You have no authority here." Another councillor barked at her: "Read the standing orders. Read them and understand them."

And after learning the council chairman was now referring to himself as the clerk too, she replied: "Please refer to me as Britney Spears from now on."

Footage from the meeting, which was held before Christmas, was only put online last Thursday afternoon - and by the following morning had been viewed more than three million times.

Whereas parish council meetings are traditionally dull - more focused on grass verges and bus shelters - the one at Handforth will long live in the memory for the fireworks normally associated with Westminster or Stormont.

Since hosting the meeting, Ms Weaver has joked about her future appearances on screen, sensing perhaps the British public are keen to see more of a woman whose bravery in the face of insolent politicians has won their hearts.

Asked on Times Radio whether she would join Strictly Come Dancing or I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Ms Weaver said: "I'm not quite sure the nation is ready for me to take part in Strictly. That may just be too much for people in lockdown." But she added: "Never say never."

The popularity of the 18-minute clip of the meeting as well as shorter compilations came as a shock to Ms Weaver.

"I suppose the surprise comes in large part because actually 99.99pc - that's an actual fact I'm sure - of council meetings are just not like that," she told BBC Radio Four. "They are often less exciting than we might hope they were."

Ms Weaver hosted the meeting as part of her role with Cheshire Association of Local Councils, which provides "advice, guidance and support to town and parish councils".

"Of that meeting, I'm not absolutely sure who was in charge," she told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

"But if you want the boring details, we have two councillors who have legitimately called a meeting... and at that point my job in supporting them to hold that meeting was to make sure they were able to hold that meeting."

In the meeting she booted out the chairman Brian Tolver, vice-chairman Aled Brewerton and their fellow councillor Barry Burkill.

When one councillor, Susan Moore, had earlier called for civility, the meeting erupted into semi-hysterical laughter.

Ms Weaver said it was important to try to eradicate "bad behaviour" from local councils.

"A lot of us are working very hard - and that includes central government - to try to do something about that because we're passionate about the fact that local government is the mechanism by which people can really engage with their communities."

But an unrepentant Mr Tolver said afterwards he did not regret how he had acted in the meeting.

