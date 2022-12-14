Solihull: Fourth boy (6) has died after falling into icy lake

A fourth boy, aged six, has died after falling through ice into a lake near Solihull, West Midlands.

This came after three other boys aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.30pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.

Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got the group to safety.

Those pulled from the water were given immediate life support by ambulance and fire service personnel before being rushed to two Birmingham hospitals; Birmingham Children's and Heartlands, where they all arrived in critical condition.

In an update on Monday morning, West Midlands Police said: "Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon.

"The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

"Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We'll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can”.

In a statement following the death of the fourth child, who had fallen with three others into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.

“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.”