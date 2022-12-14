| 0°C Dublin

Solihull: Fourth boy (6) has died after falling into icy lake

The boy (6) was being treated in hospital since Sunday.

Police at the scene of the tragedy near Birmingham last week. Photo: PA Media. Expand

Eoghan Moloney and Press Association

A fourth boy, aged six, has died after falling through ice into a lake near Solihull, West Midlands.

This came after three other boys aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water on Sunday afternoon.

