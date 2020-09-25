Sold for €425,000: the wine jug found during a lockdown clearout

A historic Chinese wine jug found in a Derbyshire garage during a lockdown clearout has sold for £390,000 (€425,000) at auction.

Described as an important piece of cultural history, the 15cm teapot-shaped wine ewer attracted an opening bid of £100,000 (€110,000) and took 11 minutes to sell for almost 10 times its original guide price of £40,000 (€44,000). Experts at Hansons Auctioneers dated the jug, which they believe may have been handled by Chinese Emperor Qianlong, to the 18th century, after it was brought in for a free valuation.

In a statement prior to the sale, the jug's vendor, a 51-year-old semi-retired manual worker, admitted he had considered sending the jug to a charity shop.

Hansons' owner, Charles Hanson, said: "What a find - destined for a charity shop, and destined now to make national news. I am absolutely delighted for our vendor. It has to be the best lockdown find ever."

Irish Independent