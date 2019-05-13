Social media hate really affects me, says 'Game of Thrones' star

'Game Of Thrones' star Maisie Williams has told how she struggles with feelings of self-hate and said it has been "impossible to turn a blind eye" to negative comments on social media since becoming famous.

The actress rose to fame playing Arya Stark in the hit fantasy drama in 2011, the year she turned 14.

Williams said of social media: "It got to me a lot because there's just a constant feed in your back pocket of what people think of you. It's impossible to turn a blind eye. When people are on social media they feel like whatever they write, no one's gonna see it, no one's gonna read it but they do and it will affect them for a really long time.

"When I do feel myself going down a rabbit hole, it gets to a point where you're almost craving something negative so you can sit in a hole of sadness."

Irish Independent