The UK authorities’ terrorist watchlist is amazingly expansive.

As well as groups which pose a real security threat, it’s known to have recently included trade unionists, environmentalists, and animal rights’ campaigners.

It’s perplexing then that a violent misogynist movement doesn’t seem to fit the bill.

Even after Jake Davison shot dead five people in Plymouth, police categorised it as a “domestic-related incident”. They resolutely refused to use the t-word.

Even more bizarrely, despite posting disturbing video rants on YouTube and showing an interest in mass killings, Davison was allowed to keep a pump action shotgun.

How on earth did he slip under the radar as a security threat?

He wasn’t just a self-pitying, self-obsessed 22-year-old loser who branded himself a “fat, ugly virgin”.

He expressed sympathy with the incel (involuntary celibacy) movement which incites hate and violence against women.

These men believe they’re entitled to women’s bodies.

Derogatory and dehumanising language is used — women are ‘femoids’ or ‘foids’, stripped of their humanity. There’s resentment of sexually active men.

Expand Close Members of public attend vigil for victims of mass shooting PIC Ben Birchall/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Members of public attend vigil for victims of mass shooting PIC Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Davison’s firearms’ licence was revoked last December following an allegation of assault but was reinstated last month after he attended an anger management course.

Maybe they taught him breathing techniques or relaxation strategies. Whatever happened, it didn’t work. Nobody seems to have been monitoring him.

He hardly hid his instability — he had a YouTube channel.

Just three weeks before he became a mass murderer, he uploaded an 11-minute video.

“I know it’s a movie, but I like to think sometimes I’m the Terminator or something. Despite reaching almost total system failure, he keeps trying to accomplish his mission.”

In a Reddit post last month, he described previous atrocities and the weapons used in great detail, including the 1987 Hungerford Massacre in which 16 people died.

He wrote that “there are a lot more guns in the UK than people think”. Neighbours said his father Mark had previously told police he shouldn’t have a gun.

His mother Maxine reportedly begged the NHS and police to secure urgent mental health treatment for her son.

On Thursday evening, Davison shot dead the woman he branded his “vile, dysfunctional chaotic mother”.

He then walked into the street and opened fire on Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie.

Expand Close Police activity following mass shooting in Plymouth PIC Ben Birchall/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police activity following mass shooting in Plymouth PIC Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Dog-walker Stephen Washington was next. Kate Shepherd was gunned down as she stood outside a hair salon, before Davison killed himself.

In a video last month, he said: “It’s just been me fighting an uphill battle with a big f***ing rock on my back, seeing mother****ers that don’t deserve half of anything. They’re getting a free ride to the top.

“Maybe the business owner might go bankrupt twice but guess what — he had a wife and kids to support him. Does incel or virgin get that?”

It’s estimated that 10,000 men in the UK are actively involved in incel forums. There is a massive responsibility on tech companies to stamp this out.

In the real world, someone would tell these sick men to wise up. But access to online groups means they join an echo chamber which amplifies and reinforces their rage.

The most dangerous trend is that teenage boys are being groomed in this hate. Women are referred to as ‘toilets’ because they are seen as receptacles of male bodily fluids.

Incels loathe that women now have far more choices than ever. “Why do you think sexual assaults keep rising?” Davison said.

“The reality is that women don’t need men no more. They certainly don’t want and don’t need average men and below average. You have to go abroad to find a woman.”

There have been six mass shootings by incels in the US. In 2014, Californian student Elliot Rodger killed six contemporaries and then himself.

He left a message saying he wanted revenge for failing to form a relationship with a woman.

Last week, a 36-year-old man — rejected in online dating — was arrested in Tokyo after stabbing 10 people on a train.

“My life is trash. I came to want to kill happy-looking couples and women,” he was quoted as telling police.

So ignored has this misogynistic movement been by the authorities that most people here weren’t even aware of what an ‘incel’ was until last week’s mass murder in Plymouth.

That must change. Those spreading such a hateful ideology need taken out by the roots.