'So bad it was dangerous' - driver fined over messy vehicle
A DRIVER has been fined after their vehicle was so messy "it was dangerous", according to police.
Thames Valley Police stopped the motorist in Buckinghamshire, England on Monday.
They shared a picture of the inside of the cab on their Twitter, which shows take-away wrappers, drink containers and other litter strewn across the floor.
The TVP Roads Police spokesperson said: "A tidy cab=A tidy mind.
Stopped this in Marlow today.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) May 13, 2019
"This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under floor pedals.
"Points on licence & fine."
They added that the driver was arrested over an unrelated matter.
Independent.ie has contacted Thames Valley Police for further comment.
Online Editors