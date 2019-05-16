News Britain

'So bad it was dangerous' - driver fined over messy vehicle

Police said that the rubbish was a danger to the motorist Photo: TVP Roads Police /Twitter
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A DRIVER has been fined after their vehicle was so messy "it was dangerous", according to police.

Thames Valley Police stopped the motorist in Buckinghamshire, England on Monday.

They shared a picture of the inside of the cab on their Twitter, which shows take-away wrappers, drink containers and other litter strewn across the floor.

The TVP Roads Police spokesperson said: "A tidy cab=A tidy mind.

"This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under floor pedals.

"Points on licence & fine."

They added that the driver was arrested over an unrelated matter.

Independent.ie has contacted Thames Valley Police for further comment.

