SNP unity cast into doubt as Humza Yousaf takes up top job in Scotland

Humza Yousaf was sworn in yesterday as Scotland’s new leader in a ceremony blending tradition with his Pakistani heritage, and immediately announced his first cabinet in a move that risked deepening divisions in the SNP.

The first Muslim to lead a democratic western European nation, he was dressed in a black shalwar kameez at Scotland’s highest court, the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

His wife, watching with his children and parents, shed tears at the start of the ceremony.

Mr Yousaf, who pledged an oath of allegiance to King Charles, has previously said he wants to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state.

The 37-year-old then revealed his new cabinet of six women and three men – mainly close allies of Scotland’s former leader Nicola Sturgeon.

But the new line-up could breed disunity as it excluded Mr Yousaf’s leadership rivals and their allies, who said they were offered only positions that amounted to demotions.

Shona Robison – a close friend of Ms Sturgeon – will serve as finance minister as well as deputy first minister, while Angus Robertson will continue to have the responsibility for constitutional issues and external affairs.

Announcing his new team, Mr Yousaf said his cabinet, which for the first time in Scotland’s history has a majority of women, should look as much as possible like the voters they represent.

Yousaf narrowly won a leadership race on Monday after a bruising contest that followed the surprise resignation last month of Sturgeon, who had dominated Scottish politics for almost a decade.

The internal disagreements over the future of the pro-independence Scottish National Party and Scotland re-emerged after Yousaf’s main rival, Kate Forbes, quit the government. She turned down an offer to become minister for rural affairs and islands, as it would have been a step down from her previous role as finance minister, a source familiar with the talks said.

The new SNP leader faces numerous challenges, including charting a new course towards independence from the UK and fixing Scotland’s problems with healthcare and education.