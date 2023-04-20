SNP treasurer quits after arrest, with fears growing Nicola Sturgeon could be next

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has quit his job, a day after being questioned by police investigating the party’s finances as senior figures fear Nicola Sturgeon could be the next to be arrested.

Mr Beattie was taken into custody on Tuesday and released without charge.

Yesterday, he said he was stepping down as party treasurer “with immediate effect” and would also be giving up his role on the Scottish parliament’s public audit committee.

“On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency,” he said.

“I will continue to co-operate fully with Police Scotland’s inquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said it was the “right decision” made by “the wrong man”.

“While Humza Yousaf played for time and failed to do the right thing, Colin Beattie at least could see the writing on the wall,” she said. “For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.

“And while the investigation spreads, the SNP is still refusing to take the basic step of suspending MSPs who are the subject of police inquiries.”

Scottish Tory chair Craig Hoy said it was “right” for Mr Beattie to step back.

He added: “But the SNP’s leadership should have moved to address this immediately instead of dithering. They should now suspend him, Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon from the party until this murky business is cleared up.”

Mr Yousaf has so far rejected calls to suspend his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell as the police probe rumbles on.

Police Scotland is currently investigating the matter of £660,000 (€749,000) that was raised by the SNP for independence campaigning, following allegations of donations fraud.

The inquiry, Operation Branchform, was launched in 2021 after it was alleged that money had been diverted from a “ring-fenced” fund to fight a second Scottish independence referendum, sparking the resignations of several senior people from the SNP’s ruling body.

Mr Beattie’s arrest and resignation followed the arrest two weeks ago of chief executive Mr Murrell, who was released without charge pending further inquiries. The 71-year-old will remain as the deputy convener of Holyrood’s economy and fair work committee for now.

Mr Yousaf, who won the contest to replace Ms Sturgeon last month, will be thrust into the role of party treasurer until a permanent replacement for Mr Beattie is appointed.

Mr Beattie’s arrest and resignation is the latest shock to hit the beleaguered party. It comes as senior members of the SNP fear Ms Sturgeon could be the next figure to be arrested.

One senior party figure said it was likely Ms Sturgeon would be arrested, given she is one of three names believed to be on party accounts.

Ms Sturgeon, Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were named on the financial information presented to the SNP conference last year, the source said, but added that the police would want to “cover their bases” before any arrest.

Some of the party’s MPs and MSPs have also said it is “inevitable” Ms Sturgeon will be interviewed by police under caution in the weeks ahead.

Despite Mr Beattie’s arrest, Mr Yousaf said he does “not believe” the SNP is operating in a criminal way.