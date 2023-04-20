| 7°C Dublin

SNP treasurer quits after arrest, with fears growing Nicola Sturgeon could be next

Archie Mitchell

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has quit his job, a day after being questioned by police investigating the party’s finances as senior figures fear Nicola Sturgeon could be the next to be arrested.

Mr Beattie was taken into custody on Tuesday and released without charge.

