Tuesday 19 June 2018

'Small number of people' injured after explosion at London underground station

Southgate underground station is seen after a minor explosion was reported, London, Britain June 19 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. Deborah Pratchett/ via REUTERS
Independent.ie Newsdesk

British police said on Tuesday a "small number of people" were receiving medical treatment after what they described as a minor explosion at Southgate underground station in north London.

"No serious injuries reported and enquiries continue," British Transport Police said on Twitter.

Earlier, British police tweeted that they were investigating the cause of the explosion and were advising people to avoid the area.

"We are not aware of any serious injury," a police spokesperson said. 

More to follow...

Reuters

