'Small number of people' injured after explosion at London underground station
British police said on Tuesday a "small number of people" were receiving medical treatment after what they described as a minor explosion at Southgate underground station in north London.
"No serious injuries reported and enquiries continue," British Transport Police said on Twitter.
Earlier, British police tweeted that they were investigating the cause of the explosion and were advising people to avoid the area.
"We are not aware of any serious injury," a police spokesperson said.
Reuters