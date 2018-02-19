Slain MP's husband quits charity role in sex claim row

Brendan Cox denied sexually harassing two women while he was married to the late politician, but accepted "inappropriate" behaviour, saying: "I made mistakes and behaved in a way that caused some women hurt and offence."

He has left posts at More in Common and the Jo Cox Foundation after the 'Mail on Sunday' published accusations made by a former colleague while they both worked at charity Save the Children in 2015.

He claimed allegations against him were a "massive exaggeration", during an interview with the newspaper.