Slain MP's husband quits charity role in sex claim row
The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has quit two charities set up in her memory after sexual assault allegations from his past resurfaced.
Brendan Cox denied sexually harassing two women while he was married to the late politician, but accepted "inappropriate" behaviour, saying: "I made mistakes and behaved in a way that caused some women hurt and offence."
He has left posts at More in Common and the Jo Cox Foundation after the 'Mail on Sunday' published accusations made by a former colleague while they both worked at charity Save the Children in 2015.
He claimed allegations against him were a "massive exaggeration", during an interview with the newspaper.
"I probably behaved in a way I thought was sort of jokey, or flirtatious. I often wasn't being serious, but that was perceived differently by others."
But he said: "At the root [of the rumours] was a sense, which is fair, that I could overstep the line."
Irish Independent