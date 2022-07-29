Sky to broadcast controversial Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir

Diana during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC. Image: PA/BBC screen-grab

The controversial Panorama interview in which Princess Diana told Martin Bashir of her belief there was a “campaign” being waged against her is to be aired again, in defiance of her son Prince William’s wishes.

Clips from the 1995 interview will be included in The Princess, a new documentary film to be broadcast by Sky and NOW TV next month.

They show the late princess describing her marriage, how the monarchy should change, and how she believed there was a campaign being “waged against” her for her refusal to “go quietly”.

It has since emerged that the interview was obtained unethically, with fabricated claims and faked “evidence” used by Bashir and his team to secure the world exclusive confessional.

William has asked that the discredited footage be banned from the airwaves. “It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again,” he said last year.

It comes just weeks after the BBC’s director-general apologised again for the interview, vowing the BBC would not air the Panorama episode again.

The BBC yesterday distanced itself from the new documentary, saying it had not granted any live or outstanding licences for “any or all” of the interview to be aired.

A Sky spokesperson said filmmakers believe it tells the story of Diana in an “unmediated way” and “will remain in the documentary”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd)