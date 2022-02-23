Skeleton of flying reptile baffled scientists

Undated handout photo issued by the National Museums Scotland of University of Edinburgh PhD student Natalia Jagielska with the world's largest Jurassic pterosaur unearthed on the Isle of Skye. Issue date: Tuesday February 22, 2022. PA Photo.

Illustration of newly-identified Jurassic flying reptile, or pterosaur, called 'Dearc sgiathanach', whose fossil was found on a rocky beach on Skye. Photo: Natalia Jagielska/Handout via Reuters

A fossil jawbone peeking out from a limestone seashore on the Isle of Skye in 2017 led scientists to discover the skeleton of a pterosaur that showed these flying reptiles got big tens of millions of years earlier than previously believed.

Researchers said yesterday that this pterosaur, named Dearc sgiathanach, lived roughly 170 million years ago during the Jurassic Period, soaring over lagoons in a sub-tropical landscape and catching fish and squid with criss-crossing teeth perfect for snaring slippery prey.

Its scientific name, pronounced “jark ski-an-ach”, means “winged reptile” in Scots Gaelic.

With a wingspan of about 2.5 metres, Dearc was the Jurassic’s largest-known pterosaur and the biggest flying creature that had inhabited Earth up to that time.

Some pterosaurs during the subsequent Cretaceous Period achieved much greater dimensions – as big as fighter jets – but Dearc shows this scaling up had its origins much earlier.

A forensic analysis of its bones indicated this Dearc individual was not fully grown and could have had a three-metre wingspan as an adult.

Dearc weighed very little – probably below 10kg – thanks to its hollow, lightweight bones and slender structure, said University of Edinburgh paleontology doctoral student Natalia Jagielska, lead author of the research published in the journal Current Biology.

It had an elongated skull and a long, stiff tail. An arsenal of sharp teeth formed a cage when it bit down on prey.

Pterosaurs, which lived alongside the dinosaurs, were the first of three vertebrate groups to achieve powered flight, appearing about 230 million years ago. Birds appeared about 150 million years ago and bats around 50 million years ago.

“Our specimen, anomalously, is well preserved – retaining its original three dimensions and being nearly complete and still articulated as when alive,” Ms Jagielska said.

Up until when Dearc lived, pterosaurs generally had been modest in size, many about the size of a seagull.

The prevailing wisdom had been that pterosaurs did not reach Dearc’s size until the Cretaceous period, around 25 million years later, with the appearance of creatures such as Huanhepterus, Feilongus and Elanodactylus.

Quetzalcoatlus, appearing about 68 million years ago, had a wingspan of about 11 metres, like an F-16 fighter.

“In the Cretaceous, some pterosaurs got enormous. These were some of the most superlative animals ever. Dearc was not close to them in size or grandeur, but was 100 million years older,” University of Edinburgh paleontologist and co-author Steve Brusatte said.

In Dearc’s time, Britain was closer to the equator and existed as a series of smaller separate islands. The creature lived alongside a menagerie of plant-eating and meat-eating dinosaurs, mammals and marine reptiles.

It was discovered with the fossil jutting out from a limestone intertidal zone after the tide had gone down.

“We were gobsmacked,” Brusatte said. “Nothing like this had ever been found in Scotland.”