Six-year-old boy becomes the fourth child to die after falling through ice on frozen lake

A teenage girl had used a tree branch to try to rescue the boys

Police lay flowers near the lake in Babbs Mill Park in Solihull Expand
Emily Atkinson

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake on an estate in Solihull, near Birmingham, England, on Sunday, police say.

In a statement issued following the tragic death of the child, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

