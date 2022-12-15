Six-year-old boy becomes the fourth child to die after falling through ice on frozen lake

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake on an estate in Solihull, near Birmingham, England, on Sunday, police say.

In a statement issued following the tragic death of the child, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel – and our hearts go out to them.”

The child’s passing follows the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11. The fourth boy, who was rescued from the water, had been in a critical condition in hospital.

The boy (6) had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham.

The other boys who lost their lives were also taken to hospital on Sunday night after being rescued from the lake after falling through ice – but West Midlands Police said “they could not be revived”.

Expand Close Police and divers on the lake at Babbs Mill Park near Birmingham / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police and divers on the lake at Babbs Mill Park near Birmingham

The search of the lake is continuing, after reports up to six children fell in – but authorities have said it is “no longer a search-and-rescue operation”.

Temperatures are thought to have plunged to 1C in the area at the time of the incident, falling to -3C overnight.

Earlier this week, relatives paid tribute to one of the youngsters – 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into the water. In a social media post, the family thanked members of the community for their support.

Several other tributes had cards dedicated to Jack, while others paid tribute to another boy by name, saying: ‘To Thomas, the world will not be same without you’ and ‘Thomas, rest in peace. Love from Earl.’

Among the dozens of teddy bears was one with the message: ‘RIP beautiful angels.’

More details have emerged about the rescuers, who included members of the public and police officers – including one member of the force who suffered mild hypothermia after trying to punch through the ice in order to get the boys out as quickly as possible.

Rich Cooke, chair of West Midlands Police Federation, told reporters that the policeman was a student officer in his early 20s, who had been on one of his first operational rotations.

Mr Cooke described him as “an absolute hero”. He said all the police who arrived at the scene had “tried to help in whatever way they could”.

It was earlier revealed that a teenage girl had used a tree branch to try to rescue the boys, after they fell through the thin ice covering the lake.

Oliwia Szewc (13), from the nearby suburb of Kingshurst, said she was meeting a friend in Babbs Mill Park when she saw boys struggling in the lake after falling through the ice.

“I saw two boys in the water, I couldn’t see the rest of them,” the teenager told ITV News. “I’m guessing most of them already fell into the lake.”

She added: “I was just shocked – and I panicked, because I didn’t know what I could do. Me and my friend have never really been in a situation like that before.”