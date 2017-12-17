Six people have died and a seventh is critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday morning, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Six people have died and a seventh is critically injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday morning, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Six people killed, another critically injured after multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham

The crash happened at about 1.10am at the entrance to the underpass on Lee Bank Middleway, near Edgbaston, at the junction of Bristol Road.

Six vehicles were involved in the incident, the ambulance service added. Five ambulances and three paramedics were sent to the scene.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the entrance to the underpass on Lee Bank Middleway, near Edgbaston, at the junction of Bristol Road, in Birmingham, which left six people dead and a seventh critically injured. Aaron Chown/PA Wire The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the entrance to the underpass on Lee Bank Middleway, near Edgbaston, at the junction of Bristol Road, in Birmingham, which left six people dead and a seventh critically injured. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The road will remain closed on Sunday. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said a man and woman in the first car managed to escape with "relatively minor injuries", and were taken to Heartlands Hospital.

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the entrance to the underpass on Lee Bank Middleway, near Edgbaston, at the junction of Bristol Road, in Birmingham, which left six people dead and a seventh critically injured. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He added: "The second vehicle, a 'black cab', was on its side. "Sadly, there was nothing that could be done to save the driver and he was confirmed dead at the scene. The man and woman in the back were rapidly extricated.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the woman and she was also confirmed dead at the scene. "The man was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling with the crew. Sadly, he died at hospital."

There were four men in the third car, the spokesman said, three of whom were confirmed dead at the scene.

The fourth was taken to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a critical condition.

Of those travelling in the three other cars involved in the crash, a man and a woman were treated for minor injuries, one man was discharged after assessment and another said he did not require any assistance

Press Association