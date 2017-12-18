Six die in 'harrowing' multiple-car pile-up

Police in Britain have appealed for witnesses to a multiple vehicle crash in which six people died, as they work to understand what caused the "harrowing" collision.

Three men were killed when they were thrown out of their car, while a cab driver and his two passengers, a man and woman, died after the vehicle was left on its side.

A fourth man travelling in the car remains in a critical condition after the crash in Birmingham. The cab driver, named as 33-year-old Imtiaz Mohammed, had six children all aged under 15 and was described by his father as a "happy, loving and friendly guy".

Ikhtiar Mohammed recalled how his "heart sank" as police knocked on his door at 5am yesterday. The 65-year-old said: "I knew there was something wrong, as soon as I saw them. "I thought to myself, 'which of my sons is hurt', I just knew something was seriously wrong."

He said that Mr Mohammed's wife Nargas Gul was still in deep shock, while relatives struggled with how to break the news to the couple's five daughters and son. Police spokesman Sean Phillips said: "It will take some time to unpick the scene and understand exactly what's happened."

He confirmed the road had been gritted at 5pm the previous evening.

