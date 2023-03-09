One or more people opened fire in a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, authorities said, and local media reported that several people were killed.
The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.
At least six people are dead and several more injured after the shooting.
Police in Hamburg tweeted that there was a major police operation in the district of Alsterdorf and they were looking at the background but gave no further details.
The perpetrators are on the run, Focus Media reported, adding emergency services and doctors were at the scene.