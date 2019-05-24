Six children hospitalised after 'serious incident' at property in Sheffield - police

Six children have been taken to hospital after a “serious incident” at a property in Shiregreen, Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 7.30am today (24 May) to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

"Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

"Two people are under arrest.

"There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.

"A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.

"This incident is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course."

Press Association