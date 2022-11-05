Sister of Briton on hunger strike in Cairo pleads with Rishi Sunak to help

Sanaa Seif holds a picture of her brother and a placard asking if the UK government will let her brother die in prison, during a demonstration in London

If the UK does not push for access to a hunger-striking British Egyptian activist at risk of dying during COP27 this weekend it will be like giving Cairo a “green light” to kill him, his family have warned.

Alaa Abdel Fattah is a political activist who has been on hunger strike in a Cairo prison for more than six months demanding his right to a consular visit from British diplomats.

This week he began refusing all food, even the 100 calories daily that has been keeping him alive.

Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister, and James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, are visiting Egypt this weekend for the climate change conference.

On Thursday, Mr Fattah’s sister Sanaa Seif called on Mr Sunak to use the opportunity to intervene in her brother’s case. “You are going to be in the same land as a British citizen dying,” she said at a tearful press conference in London.

“And if you don’t show that you care, it will be interpreted as a green light to kill him. My brother can be saved.”

Mr Abdel Fattah comes from a prominent family of Egyptian activists and played a leading role in Egypt’s Arab Spring uprisings. He has spent most of the past decade behind bars, with his most recent conviction for “spreading fake news” by sharing a Facebook post about the torture of another prisoner.

“The government should be using every opportunity at that conference to make clear to the Egyptians that they want proper access to a British national and they want to discuss his case in full,” said Conservative MP David Jones.

He was among 64 MPs and Lords who last week urged the foreign secretary to lobby harder for Mr Abdel Fattah.

“I don’t think the Egyptian authorities would be at all happy if there was a chorus of objection to the way that they’re treating a British national in their prison system,” said Mr Jones.

After speaking with Mr Abdel Fattah’s sisters, Mr Cleverly tweeted on Thursday: “We will continue to work tirelessly for his release.”

Ms Seif said it was not too late to save her brother, who has announced he will start refusing water tomorrow, the first day of the conference.

“Alaa is not desperate to die,” she said.

“These are the actions of a man desperate to end this ordeal he has been sucked into for nine years and desperate to be reunited with his family.”

Egyptian authorities have so far ignored requests for a consular visit for Mr Abdel Fattah.

