A disturbance at RAF Mildenhall during which shots were fired by US service personnel is not being treated as terrorism.

Shots fired at US air base in UK after car forces entry through checkpoint

A 44-year-old British man was initially arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, Suffolk Police said

The man, who suffered cuts and bruises in the incident, has been taken into custody and police are not looking for anyone else on the site in relation to the incident. The base, which is used by the US Air Force, was put on lockdown at around 1.40pm on Monday amid reports of a car being rammed into a checkpoint.

A US Hurricane transport plane takes off from RAF Mildenhall

Suffolk Police said inquiries were ongoing and officers were receiving support from other law enforcement agencies. The force said in a statement: "There is no wider threat to the public or occupants on the base and no other people have been injured as a result of the incident."

In November last year the then defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said RAF Mildenhall was one of 56 Ministry of Defence sites earmarked for closure. The base, due to shut in 2022, is home to the US Air Force's 100th Air Refuelling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing.

It is believed to be home to around 3,000 military personnel and their families, and has previously been identified as a potential target for terrorists. In May 2016, Junead Khan was given a life sentence at Kingston Crown Court for planning a strike against American military personnel in Britain.

Khan, of Luton, used his job as a delivery driver to scout bases including Mildenhall and nearby RAF Lakenheath the previous year.

