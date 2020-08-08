Short words are building blocks for telling any story successfully

'British and US researchers deployed state-of-the-art computer technology to analyse tens of thousands of texts.' Stock image

From Aristotle onwards, literary theorists have identified a number of basic plot devices central to any narrative without which it would fail to engage the reader.

They are so familiar that we often recognise these on an unconscious level: overcoming evil, rags to riches, the quest, voyage and return, comedy, tragedy and rebirth.

Now, scientists claim they have identified something far more basic: short words used repeatedly by authors are the building blocks of a successful story.

British and US researchers deployed state-of-the-art computer technology to analyse tens of thousands of texts, including the works of Charles Dickens and Jane Austen, alongside blockbuster film scripts. They found that no matter the length or format short, apparently basic words - such as 'the', 'it' and 'a' are employed in a similar pattern across most stories.

Academics from Lancaster University and the University of Texas recorded the use of such words across more than 39,000 texts. They tracked the use of pronouns - such as "she" and "they" - and other short words that are used to create a consistent "narrative curve".

The study, published in the journal 'Science Advances', concluded that these words help authors set the scene and convey the basic information the audience needs to understand concepts and relationships throughout the story. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

