Using a mobile phone on a trip to the supermarket pushes up shopping bills by 41pc on average, a study has found.

Shoppers with one eye on their phone 'spend 41pc more' at supermarkets

The research, by the University of Bath, found shoppers move around stores at a slower pace when they use their phones to keep up with messages, social media or calls.

They also wander along more aisles and come across extra products, with each second spent on their phone equating to an estimated extra 23-45c at the checkout.

Shoppers in one study added 45pc more items to their basket while using a phone, while those taking part in a second study added 58pc more.

Dr Carl-Philip Ahlbom, from the University of Bath, said: "Retailers have tended to worry that when shoppers use their mobiles it's distracting them from spending money, so we were amazed to find completely the reverse effect.

"The findings were very clear - the more time you spend on your phone, the more money you'll part with."

