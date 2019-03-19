Shoppers evacuated from supermarket after man and woman injured in screwdriver attack
Shoppers have been evacuated from a supermarket in Sheffield after a man and women were seriously injured by an attacker armed with a screwdriver.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers responded to an incident outside the large Tesco store in Savile Street, about half a mile east of the city centre.
Police detained a man at the scene and he remains in custody.
A spokesman for the force said: "Just after 1.30pm today it was reported that a man and a woman had been assaulted by a man carrying a screwdriver outside of the Tesco store.
"Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.
"Their injuries are described as serious."
He added: "There is a large police presence in the area at present and the store has been evacuated as officers carry out inquiries and examine CCTV footage."
Press Association