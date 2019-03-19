Shoppers have been evacuated from a supermarket in Sheffield after a man and women were seriously injured by an attacker armed with a screwdriver.

Shoppers evacuated from supermarket after man and woman injured in screwdriver attack

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers responded to an incident outside the large Tesco store in Savile Street, about half a mile east of the city centre.

Police detained a man at the scene and he remains in custody.

A spokesman for the force said: "Just after 1.30pm today it was reported that a man and a woman had been assaulted by a man carrying a screwdriver outside of the Tesco store.

"Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries are described as serious."

He added: "There is a large police presence in the area at present and the store has been evacuated as officers carry out inquiries and examine CCTV footage."

Press Association