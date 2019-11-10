Shop bans 'cheesy' Christmas songs for sake of staff morale

A shop has banned cheesy Christmas songs for the sake of staff morale, the owners have said.

The York Gin shop will not be playing Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You or Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody, as it said it would ruin Christmas for shop floor staff who have to endure the music for eight hours each day.

Emma Godivala, director of York Gin, also claimed the move would be welcomed by shoppers who are subjected to a constant playlist of festive hits from mid-November.

Most high street shops have the Christmas decorations up and the festive songs playing long before December 25.

