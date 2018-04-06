Shocked householder returned home to find naked stranger in bathtub

Staffordshire Police in England said officers were called to the address in Stoke-on-Trent, but that the "naked man fled the property" as they arrived. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

The force said the householder, from the Longton area of the city, had also reported that the man "had made himself a drink and was drinking it" while in the tub, in an upstairs bathroom.

A 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary following what police called a "highly unusual episode", but was later released without charge.