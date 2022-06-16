Shock resignation by Boris Johnson’s ethics chief, after admitting to ‘frustration’ over partygate

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser resigned last night, a day after saying the his boss in Downing Street at may have breached the ministerial code for partygate breaches that led to him being fined by police.

Christopher Geidt, a lord who had only been in post for 14 months, announced the news via a short online statement. He gave no reason for his decision.

“With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests,” the crossbench peer said.

In recent weeks Mr Geidt had made clear in public his discomfort over the lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that led to at least 126 fixed-penalty notices being issued.

Mr Geidt had previously considered resigning last December over the Downing Street flat refurbishment row, after it emerged relevant texts from Boris Johnson had not been handed to him.

He indicated he had considered resigning over partygate in a foreword to his annual report two weeks ago, and then again in a parliamentary committee appearance on Tuesday.

He told MPs he felt “frustration” over partygate and said it was “reasonable” to suggest Mr Johnson may have breached the ministerial code by attending a birthday gathering in breach of Covid laws.

It is the second time an independent adviser on ministers’ interests has quit in three years. Alex Allan resigned in November 2020 after Mr Johnson rejected his findings that Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

Mr Geidt, a former private secretary to the Queen, had been appointed in April 2021, as Johnson sought to reassure the public of his propriety after a string of scandals. Senior Downing Street and cabinet office figures were blindsided by his resignation late yesterday, with many learning of the news from media reports.

A senior Downing Street source said it was unexpected and claimed Mr Geidt had only this week indicated he wanted to stay in the post for another six months.

The source said: “This is a total surprise and a mystery to the prime minister. Only on Monday Lord Geidt asked if he could stay on for six months.

“And in hours of questioning in parliament there was no hint that he’d even considered resignation. On the contrary.”

The exact reason for Mr Geidt’s about-turn was unclear last night.

The 60-year-old’s committee appearance had prompted ridicule on social media, over his convoluted explanation as to whether he had considered resigning.

The development risks reigniting the split in the Tory Party over Johnson’s leadership, which Downing Street was optimistic had been settled for at least a year.

Mr Johnson’s allies have privately been delighted with how quickly calls for him to quit have receded after he won a confidence vote last week by 211 votes by Tory MPs to 148.

But prominent Tory rebels joined Labour and Liberal Democrat figures yesterday in reissuing criticism of the prime minister on the back of Mr Geidt’s departure.

William Wragg, the Tory chairman of public administration and constitutional affairs select committee, who has called for Mr Johnson to quit, praised Mr Geidt after the news broke.

Mr Wragg paraphrased Oscar Wilde: “Lord Geidt is a person of great integrity, motivated by the highest ideals of public service. For the PM to lose one adviser on ministers’ interests may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose two looks like carelessness.”

The development heaps further pressure on Mr Johnson before two by-elections next Thursday.

Should the Conservatives lose both seats – Wakefield, a traditional Labour-voting area, and Tiverton, a traditional Tory stronghold – then fresh internal criticism of Johnson is sure to follow.

Tory rebels privately admit it is unlikely 1922 Committee rules giving Johnson a year before his leadership can be challenged again are unlikely to be changed after the by-elections.

But those seeking to oust him hope the House of Commons privileges committee investigation into whether Johnson misled parliament over partygate could be the moment to strike again.

The inquiry is expected to begin in autumn after Harriet Harman, the former acting UK Labour Party leader, was put forward as the committee’s chairman.

But Ms Harman is now facing calls to withdraw after it was revealed she accused Mr Johnson of misleading parliament two months ago.

Ms Harman tweeted: “What’s with those who say PM ‘knowingly lied’ but don’t think he should quit? Are our standards so low?”

Chris Bryant, the UK Labour MP who had been due to chair the inquiry, agreed to step back earlier this year, given his fierce public criticism of Johnson in the past.

Bill Cash, a veteran Tory MP, said that Ms Harman “ought to reconsider her position”.

Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, said: “As a lawyer, Harriet Harman is someone who values due process above everything else and I am sure she would want to reflect very carefully about any potential impact of tweets she has issued that in any way suggest that she is biased.”

Four of the seven members of the committee are Tories.

An individual who has misled parliament is expected to resign, according to the UK’s ministerial code.

A cabinet office spokesman declined to comment.

