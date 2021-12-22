Sheikh ordered to pay ex-wife £554m in record settlement

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein became the sheikh’s second wife in 2004, but he divorced her in 2019. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein has won Britain’s biggest divorce settlement after a judge ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – one of Ireland’s biggest landowners and a powerful figure in Irish horseracing – to pay her £554m (€651.5m).

The 72-year-old ruler of Dubai, worth an estimated €11.8bn, must hand the Jordanian princess a lump sum of £251.5m (€295.8m) within three months for her and their two children’s security.

The sheikh must also provide a bank guarantee of £290m (€341m) to cover maintenance for their daughter, Jalila (14) and Zayed (9), as well as pay £9.6m (€11.3m) in arrears.

The award includes £5.1m (€6m) a year for holidays, £11m (€12.9m) for annual security costs, as well as a £21m (€24.7m) payout for the princess’s chattels.

The award comes after the princess, a half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, fled the United Arab Emirates in 2019 with their children claiming she was “terrified” of her husband following an affair she had with one of her ­bodyguards.

Mr Justice Philip Moor, who presided over the financial settlement in the Family Courts in London, also ordered the sheikh, who is the prime minister of Dubai and owner of Godolphin stables, to set up a £3m (€3.5m) education fund for the children.

The total settlement, made public after The Daily Telegraph and other media outlets won the right to report the case, comes to around £554m (€651.5m). That’s still £900m (€1.06bn) less than the princess had sought.

It exceeds the £450m (€529m) given in 2017 to Tatiana Akhmedova, the former wife of the Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov.

Princess Haya (47) became the sheikh’s second wife after they married in April 2004. However, he divorced her in 2019 when he found out about the affair.

The judgment says the deal is designed to secure a “clean break” in the hope of bringing an end to one of the most acrimonious divorces played out in the English courts.

The judge wrote how the settlement will appear extraordinary to many people, but he had to take into account the “opulent and unprecedented standard of living” the family enjoyed in their Dubai palace.

The judge says the sheikh must pay the princess and his children’s security costs because he was found by another judge to “constitute a grave risk” to them.

Ruling on Princess Haya and her two children’s security costs, Mr Justice Moor said: “Given their status and the general threats of terrorism and kidnap faced in such circumstances, they are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country.

“Most importantly in this regard, and absolutely uniquely, the main threat they face is from [Sheikh Mohammed] himself, not from outside sources.”

The judge continued: “There will remain a clear and ever-present risk to [Princess Haya] for the remainder of her life, whether it be from [Sheikh Mohammed] or just from the normal terrorist and other threats faced by a princess in her position.”

The High Court also heard that Princess Haya alleged she had been blackmailed by four of her security staff, which led to her paying the men £6.7m (€7.9m).

Mr Justice Moor said: “This was clearly a most unsatisfactory episode. I realise I have not heard from the alleged blackmailers but nobody should be blackmailed and [Princess Haya] must have been very frightened at this point.”

The court heard security costs soared after Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division, found on a balance of probabilities the sheikh had used Israeli spyware to hack the phones of the princess, her lawyers and her security team.

Mr McFarlane had also found it most likely that the sheikh had attempted to kidnap his two other daughters, Sheikha Shamsa and Sheikha Latifa, as well as try to buy an estate overlooking Princess Haya’s country residence in Egham, Surrey, to try to intimidate her.

The sheikh has repeatedly denied the judge’s so-called “findings of fact” during more than two years of court hearings.

In Monday’s judgment, Mr Justice Moor said the princess and her children needed “water-tight security”, adding: “The main threat they face is from His Highness himself, not from outside sources.”

Once the children have completed university, Princess Haya will receive £5.5m (€6.5m) for security, with the children expected to receive similar support, although that could be adjusted depending on their relationship with their father.

Even the annual award of £5.1m (€6m) for holidays – for the use of private jets or yachts – had been inflated because of the “clear and ever-present risk” to the princess from threats, the judge wrote.

Although the princess sought no money for herself, she was awarded £21m (€24.7m) for chattels, including jewellery and clothing that she had left behind in Dubai.

Court documents show the legal battle between the former couple has cost more than £140m (€164.6m) in legal fees.

A spokesman for the sheikh said: “He has always ensured that his children are provided for.

“The court has now made its ruling on finances and he does not intend to comment further.

“He asks that the media respect the privacy of his children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK.”

