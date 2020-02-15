| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

She lived her life fully in the public eye and felt the pressure, yet she looked out for others

Niamh Horan

I’ve a thick skin, but you can’t handle everything fired at you...’

Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA)

Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA)

Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA)

Caroline showed hope for the future but then couldn’t take it anymore.

She was the face of modern reality television. Her sunny personality made millions of viewers instantly fall in love with her when she broke onto our screens playing Bubbles on the sketch show Bo’ Selecta!

A female audience in particular couldn’t get enough of her relaxed,
girl-next-door approach.

Related Content