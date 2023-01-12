| 8.8°C Dublin

‘She could kill a houseplant with a scowl’ – Prince Harry on Princess Margaret and how they could have been friends

Princess Margaret at her home, Les Jolies Eaux, on Mustique in the West Indies in April 1976. Photo by Lichfield Archive via Getty Images Expand

Ellie Muir

Prince Harry recalls his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, in his new memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir that details family feuds, adolescent rebellion and the inner workings of the royal family, has officially been released today (10 January), after being leaked five days prior.

