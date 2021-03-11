‘She brought so much joy to our lives’ – family of Sarah Everard pay tribute as they appeal for information

The family of Sarah Everard has paid tribute to her as a “shining example to us all”, describing her as a daughter and sister who “brought so much joy to our lives”.
In a statement released on their behalf by the Metropolitan Police, the 33-year-old marketing executive’s family appealed for information to help the force’s investigation.
They said: “Our beautiful daughter Sarah was taken from us and we are appealing for any information that will help to solve this terrible crime.
“Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.
“She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.
“We would like to thank our friends and family for all their support during this awful time and we would especially like to thank Sarah’s friends who are working tirelessly to help.
“We are so grateful to the police and would like to thank them for all they are doing. We are now pleading for additional help from the public.
“Please come forward and speak to the police if you have any information. No piece of information is too insignificant. Thank you.”
The statement comes after the Metropolitan Police officer suspected of kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard was taken to hospital for a head injury sustained while in custody.
Scotland Yard said the suspect, who is in his 40s, was treated, discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held.
He remains in custody after an application to extend his detention was granted at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, Scotland Yard said.
PA Media