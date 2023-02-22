Shamima Begum to find out if she has won appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship

Shamima Begum "clearly represents a threat", according to a Government minister.

The 23-year-old, who left Britain as a teenager to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) in February 2015, is due to find out today whether she has won an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship.

Veterans' affairs minister Johnny Mercer, asked about whether Ms Begum should be allowed to return to the UK, told GB News: "That's a decision for the Home Secretary and previous home secretaries.

"Certainly, Sajid Javid when he was home secretary made the decision to revoke her citizenship. That's a decision for them.

"Of course she clearly represents a threat. But there is a lot of information in that case that is not in the public domain.

"I don't think it is worth discussing it in public. I think those decisions are made in the courts and in the Home Office, and I'm sure they'll come to the right conclusion."