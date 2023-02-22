| 4.2°C Dublin

Shamima Begum to find out if she has won appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship

Shamima Begum was 15 when she left England to travel to Syria (PA) Expand

Shamima Begum "clearly represents a threat", according to a Government minister.

The 23-year-old, who left Britain as a teenager to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) in February 2015, is due to find out today whether she has won an appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship.

