Shakespeare ‘worked with team of writers on one-third of his plays’, say experts

One-third of Shakespeare’s plays were probably collaborations, experts believe, after finding the “linguistic footprint” of other contemporary authors scattered throughout his prose.

Works including Pericles, Titus Andronicus and the trilogy of Henry VI plays all hint that, far from being a solitary playwright, Shakespeare worked with a team of writers.

It is also likely that plays attributed to other authors, such as Sir Thomas More by Anthony Munday and Henry Chettle, and the anonymous Edward III, were part-written by Shakespeare.

Gabriel Egan from De Montfort University in Leicester has discovered that the distinct ‘footprints’ of many other authors exist in the works of Shakespeare, and his in theirs.

The discovery was made after the entire canon of Shakespeare and writers like Christopher Marlowe and Thomas Middleton were examined through a computer algorithm.

All writers have a linguistic fingerprint which governs how often they will use a word, and in what context.

They discovered that many passages attributed to Shakespeare bore a greater resemblance to the style of other authors.

Prof Egan said it is likely Shakespeare had a hand in 43 plays, of which 14 were co-authored. “He is a much more sociable writer than we ever thought,” he said.

The research was presented at the British Science Festival in Leicester.



Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]