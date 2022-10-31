Sex with humans – not climate change, disease or war – spelled the end for Neanderthals, scientists believe

They began to encounter each other around 60,000 years ago across Europe and Asia but within 20,000 years, Neanderthals had died out

The demise of the Neanderthals is often blamed on climate change, disease, or violent clashes with modern humans.

However, an expert at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London believes it was making love, not war, with Homo sapiens that may have led the rival Neanderthals down an evolutionary cul-de-sac.

The NHM’s Prof Chris Stringer said it was telling that the DNA of Homo sapiens is never found in Neanderthal specimens, despite their DNA being found in modern humans.

It is possible, he believes, that gene transfer only moved one way, perhaps because the children of a Neanderthal-Homo sapiens liaison could only successfully mate with humans.

It would mean that after one generation, Homo sapiens’s DNA would be lost in Neanderthal groups but could remain indefinitely in human tribes.

Human tribes may also have been more adept at “capturing” Neanderthal females for breeding, leaving the archaic humans without fertile females to continue their own line.

Prof Stringer said: “There is a lot of evidence of Neanderthals going into us, but nothing showing inter-breeding in the other direction.

“It suggests Neanderthals were joining the Homo sapiens groups, which would mean a loss of prime-age breeding individuals in Neanderthal groups.

"One possibility is that Neanderthal females were being captured by Homo sapiens but not the other way around.

“If Homo sapiens were breeding into the Neanderthal gene pool it was very rare, or it was not successful.

“Sometimes hybridisation doesn’t work in one direction.”

He added: “Perhaps Homo sapiens groups acted like sponges in absorbing pockets of late Neanderthals, and maybe that, as much as anything else, led to the eventual demise of the Neanderthals as a viable population.”

Home sapiens and Neanderthals once shared a common ancestor, but diverged around 600,000 years ago.

Today, humans living outside Africa still carry about 2pc of Neanderthal DNA, which is implicated in the human ability to resist or be more susceptible to certain diseases and environments.

Different populations carry different parts of Neanderthal DNA and it is estimated that 40 per cent of the entire Neanderthal genome is spread throughout the world.

