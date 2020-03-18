Sex assault claims are 'fabrications', Salmond tells court

Alex Salmond has told a court he had a "consensual sexual liaison" with a woman who alleges he tried to rape her.

The former first minister of Scotland began giving evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday.

He denies 13 allegations of offences against nine women.

Mr Salmond earlier told jurors he believes some of the accusations against him have been "deliberate fabrications for a political purpose".

A former Scottish government official, Woman H, previously told the court she felt "hunted" by Mr Salmond moments before an alleged attempted rape in the first minister's official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, in June 2014. She also said she had been sexually assaulted by him in May 2014.

Mr Salmond said no incidents took place during those months, but there had been a "sexual encounter" in the previous year following a dinner and "one thing led to another".

Under questioning from his lawyer Gordon Jackson QC, he said: "There was then a consensual sexual liaison."

He added: "Neither party were naked but in a state of partial undress, in terms of buttons or whatever.

"It shouldn't have happened but both of us agreed it would be put behind us."

Mr Salmond added: "It was just two old friends and things had gone too far."

The former first minister told jurors he had never had a non-consensual relationship with a woman in his life as he was questioned about another allegation that he assaulted a woman in his bedroom at Bute House in late 2013.

He said he and an official, known as Woman F, had "collapsed into what I would describe as a sleepy cuddle" on a bed after they drank the Chinese spirit Maotai together.

Mr Salmond claimed he said sorry two weeks later when the issue was raised by one of his staff, saying she had a "legitimate grievance, even if it wasn't what actually happened and not what was presented at the time".

The accused said: "I was the first minister. She was in my bedroom. We were tipsy, it shouldn't have happened."

Asked if he had intended to rape her, Mr Salmond said: "I have never attempted a non-consensual sexual relationship with anyone during my entire life."

Earlier, he said one of his accusers had encouraged at least five others to exaggerate or make claims against him.

The Scottish government official, Woman A, said he sexually assaulted her in Glasgow between June and July 2008.

But Mr Salmond said: "I would never, under any circumstances, be touching (the complainer) inappropriately.

"These are all public places. It would be insane to do anything like that."

He also denied running his hands down her body at a nightclub in Edinburgh in December 2010, adding: "It is a fabrication, just as she has encouraged at least five other people to exaggerate or make claims against me."

He said a civil servant in the Scottish government, known as Woman B, had "misremembered" the incident where she accused him of grabbing her and trying to kiss her following a meeting in 2010.

He denied claims there was a policy that prevented him being alone with female civil servants at Bute House.

Mr Salmond is on trial over accusations of sexual assault, including an attempted rape, between June 2008 and November 2014. He denies the charges. The trial continues.

Irish Independent