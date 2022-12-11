Several people in critical condition after being pulled from lake when playing on ice

Several people, who appeared to have been playing on the ice on a lake in Solihull before falling through, are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the water by emergency services.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service (WMFS) said it was called to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst at 2.36pm along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police.

The fire service said reports from the scene and videos on social media indicate that people had been playing on the ice and had fallen through.

Expand Close Emergency personnel at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022. / Facebook

It added that specialist water rescue teams have carried out rescues and casualties received medical support at the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals.

The incident is still a search and rescue operation, the fire service said.

Photos from the scene show search teams on a boat on the lake shining torches into the water.

“We would ask people to allow emergency services at the scene to go about their work in a safe and effective way,” it said in a statement.

“We will release further details when appropriate with our fellow blue-light partners.”

West Midlands Police earlier tweeted that emergency services are at the scene of a “serious incident”, where a “number of people” have been pulled from the lake and are believed to be in a critical condition.

We are currently at the scene of a serious incident at Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, #Kingshurst, #Solihull. A number of people have been pulled from a lake and are being transported to hospital. They are believed to be in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/lYUB6kZJRK — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 11, 2022

Babbs Mill Park is a local nature reserve with a lake, river, wildflower grasslands and woodlands.