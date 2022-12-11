| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Several people in critical condition after being pulled from lake when playing on ice

Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022. Expand
Emergency personnel at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022. Expand

Close

Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.

Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.

Emergency personnel at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.

Emergency personnel at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.

/

Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.

Rebecca Speare-Cole

Several people, who appeared to have been playing on the ice on a lake in Solihull before falling through, are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the water by emergency services.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service (WMFS) said it was called to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst at 2.36pm along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police.

Most Watched

Privacy